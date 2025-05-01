Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and others react to absent WWE star's emotional personal update

Several WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Liv Morgan, recently took to social media to react to Dakota Kai's emotional personal update. The Damage CTRL member is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

Dakota Kai last competed on WWE TV on the March 17, 2025, edition of RAW, where she defeated Ivy Nile. The two stars wrestled in one more match at Main Event on March 24, which was not on live television. Since then, Kai hasn't stepped inside the squared circle.

Amid her absence from the ring, the Damage CTRL member took to Instagram to share an emotional personal update. Kai showed off her new look with curly hair, revealing that it was her natural texture. The star also mentioned that she never loved her original hair, as she used to get bullied for it as a kid. She also credited her hairstylist for making her curls look good.

"Surprise haha. In 2020, I had to cut all my natural hair to an inch 😳 I had been straightening and bleaching the sh!t out of my hair since high school and it took its toll. I never loved my curly hair because I didn’t know how to look after it and I got teased for it growing up. @herhandstyles played the biggest part of helping it get healthy 🤍 I love her sm for that and I’m learning to love my hair too," she wrote.

Check out her post below.

Several WWE stars reacted with a like on Dakota Kai's post, including Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Cathy Kelley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Jordynne Grace, and more.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, Arianna Grace, Chelsea Green, Blair Davenport, Lash Legend, Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, Kelani Jordan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Jade Cargill left wholesome comments.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below.

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Dakota Kai's Instagram handle]

WWE star Zelina Vega wants to face Dakota Kai

During an interview with Adam Barnard of Screen Rant, Zelina Vega said she would love to give a WWE Women's United States Championship shot to Dakota Kai.

Vega added that she wanted Kai to be her first challenger because of their real-life friendship.

"Dakota, I would love to give her the first shot. I’m just saying. Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me," Vega said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dakota Kai's future.

