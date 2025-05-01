Dakota Kai changes her look amid WWE absence

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai has been absent from WWE television for over a month now. She recently shared a video on social media to show off her new look to her fans and followers.
Kai's last match in WWE was a win over Ivy Nile on the March 24 episode of Main Event. She also defeated Nile on the March 17 edition of Monday Night RAW. She was absent leading up to WrestleMania 41 and did not appear on the card of the biggest event of the year.
In an Instagram post, Dakota Kai surprised her fans by showing off a "new" look. She was rocking curls, which are her natural hair. She explained that she had to cut off her locks in 2020 because they were so damaged by nonstop straightening and bleaching.
"Surprise haha. In 2020, I had to cut all my natural hair to an inch 😳 I had been straightening and bleaching the sh!t out of my hair since high school and it took its toll. I never loved my curly hair because I didn’t know how to look after it and I got teased for it growing up," Kai wrote.
It will be interesting to see if Dakota Kai will be rocking her natural curls when she returns to WWE television. She's coming off two wins against Ivy Nile, which could put her in a good position to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship again.
Dakota Kai confirms her status amid her absence from WWE television
After not being featured on WWE television before WrestleMania, speculation arose that Dakota Kai was injured. Kai has faced numerous setbacks over the years, but she is not hurt at the moment.
As confirmed by Kai on X/Twitter, she is perfectly healthy and was doing media work during WrestleMania week.
Kai also said that she's missing being in the ring. Perhaps once her fellow Damage CTRL members Kairi Sane and Asuka are cleared to return, she'll be back on television.