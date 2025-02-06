Nearly 7-foot tall star's brawl with 269-pound heavyweight knocks out cameraman; AEW Dynamite forced to go off-air

Two top AEW stars got into a heated brawl moments ago on AEW Dynamite. Both men could not be separated from one another and this caused damage to the production team and forced the promotion to cut the live feed.

For a few weeks now, Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill have been at each other's throats. Two weeks ago, on AEW Collision, the two got into a parking lot brawl. This was cut short, and the two then brought the fight back into the arena. This only ended after the two fell from the stage into a table at ringside.

Tonight, all three members of The Learning Tree addressed the problems plaguing their faction, which included both Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido. To their surprise, Hobbs came running out after he was namedropped. He then brawled with the faction, before eventually turning his attention solely to Big Bill.

The two brawled around ringside, before inadvertently knocking over a cameraman. Moments later, it seemed that the promotion had to cut the live feed due to the chaos.

They went on a commercial break for a while, but they were able to get things up and running a few moments later. However, despite the time off-air, the two heavyweights weren't done with one another as they had made their way backstage, with security and others still trying to separate them.

