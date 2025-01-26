  • home icon
Two AEW stars left unconscious after scary fall; officials legitimately worried

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 26, 2025 03:31 GMT
A brawl took place tonight on AEW Collision [photo: AEW X handle]

Tonight on AEW Collision, two major stars got into a brutal fight, which ended when the two went through a scary fall. This forced the medical team and officials to check on them immediately.

Earlier in the night, Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill got into a parking lot fight. Hobbs dropped the challenge for this and did not back on his word as he jumped the former WWE Superstar upon his arrival at the venue. The two were separated by security before things could have gotten worse.

Moments ago, The Redwood cut a promo on the former TNT Champion for jumping him in the parking lot. He called him out as he wanted to continue their business. Hobbs obliged and ran out as the two AEW heavyweights continued their brawl.

Big Bill was prepared this time around. After sending Powerhouse Hobbs reeling, he emptied the backpack he brought to the arena tonight, which contained weapons for his use. He then launched an attack on him and busted him open.

The two AEW stars kept the fight going until they eventually made their way to the edge of the entrance stage. Hobbs then grabbed Bill and launched them off the stage with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex through the ringside table.

The two lay there unresponsive, and the officials and medical staff had to rush over to check them.

