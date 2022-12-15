"Need to do what's best for business" - WWE veteran believes in Triple H's investment by re-signing former Intercontinental Champion (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long believes Triple H is doing the right thing by signing a former Intercontinental Champion.

William Regal joined AEW earlier this year. He showed up at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2022 after Jon Moxley had beaten Bryan Danielson. His run with Tony Khan's company lasted just 9 months, and the former Intercontinental Champion will now be heading back to work with Triple H.

Teddy Long, while speaking on Sportskeeda's wrestling channel WrestleBinge, commented on Regal leaving AEW had how he would have acted in that situation if he were Tony Khan:

"I'd have sit down and maybe had a, you know, a serious talk with William Regal and like you just said you know we need to do what's best for business right now. You know you're doing numbers you know what I mean? Let's make this thing work. You know what I mean? And after a while if you feel like you don't want to be here anymore then let's talk about it and you know, if that's why you want to leave, then that's what will happen."

He then further added about Triple H and Regal's partnership:

"But I mean I think you know Regal is a good, great guy man. Good to have around because he knows it all but him and Hunter they've been friends for a long time and so I think he feels a lot more comfortable working with Hunter, you know what I mean? And doing what he was doing behind the scenes. William Regal is a guy that ain't got no ego, he ain't worried about being on your TV and all that. He just wants a job and wants to contribute to whatever he can to the business." (18:22 - 19:09)

William Regal will have a massive role in WWE moving forward

Recent reports have suggested that William Regal has officially agreed to his new role in WWE and will be starting in the first week of January 2023.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE and will start officially the first week of January.



William Regal will have a Vice President position.



- PWInsider William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE and will start officially the first week of January.William Regal will have a Vice President position.- PWInsider https://t.co/IpY05PiiAv

Previously, William Regal was a commentator on NXT. In 2014, he switched his role to that of an on-screen General Manager of the developmental brand. Triple H credited him heavily for recruiting talent for NXT.

His new role in WWE is likely to be a backstage one and not an on-screen one, considering the fact that Tony Khan stated that the terms of Regal's release allow him to be a coach only and not an on-screen character.

