"Need Joe back in WWE for this match" - Wrestling fans want the AEW star to return under Triple H's regime to avenge loss to 2-time Universal Champion

Fans have put forward their desire for AEW's Samoa Joe to return to WWE under Triple H so he can avenge his 2017 loss to Brock Lesnar.

Joe is the current ROH World Television and AEW TNT Champion, having won the former in April and the latter in November. He was with WWE from 2015 to 2022, only being released in January of this year. During his tenure, he captured three NXT and two US title reigns but never held a world title on the main roster like many thought he deserved.

This was especially the case in 2017 as he entered the RAW main event scene. He challenged for the Universal title in singles action against Brock Lesnar. His first challenge came at the Great Balls of Fire and then once again at SummerSlam in a four-way match involving Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Fans had the chance to relive his feud with Lesnar as a clip emerged on social media. In the clip, he more than held his own and appeared to have the Beast Incarnate rattled.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Few people could get this reaction from Brock Lesnar Few people could get this reaction from Brock Lesnar https://t.co/vUYUZbvFNr

Fans were adamant in their desire to see Joe get his win over Brock, with some slamming the decision to have him lose in the first place. Others made it clear they'd like for him to return someday to get his win back.

Waqas @waky7 @WrestleClips Need Joe back in WWE for this match @WrestleClips Need Joe back in WWE for this match

𝓧𝓩 @SIGMA_KEXXZ @WrestleClips Triple H booking could make Samoa Joe beat brock lesnar @WrestleClips Triple H booking could make Samoa Joe beat brock lesnar

Brock last appeared at WWE's Crown Jewel event against Bobby Lashley, where he won the match. He has had a monumental 2022 by winning the world title to start the year. He went on to win the men's Royal Rumble match to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Samoa Joe will defend his TNT title against Wardlow during AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash

Joe captured the TNT title during the Full Gear event in November. He faced Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs, who had been feuding with one another when Wardlow and Joe were partners. Joe turned on Wardlow to throw his hat in the ring for the TNT title.

As Mr Mayhem bombarded Hobbs with the Powerbomb Symphony, Joe entered and locked the champion in the Coquina Clutch for the win. The pair will now settle their differences at the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Samoan Submission Machine recently defended his TV title against Juice Robinson at the Final Battle earlier this month.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar again? Let us know in the comments below.

