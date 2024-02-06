"Need your prayers" - Jim Ross provides big health update

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross has provided a major update regarding his health on social media.

Ross had been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021, which he recovered from after multiple radiation treatments. However, on February 3, 2024, the Oklahoma resident and veteran commentator announced that he had received surgery for cancer on his right hip.

Good Ol' JR is currently signed with AEW and has been lending his voice to the product since 2019. Ross' appearances on weekly television have become more sporadic as he has been recovering from the effects of his age and illnesses.

In a recent post on X, the 72-year-old veteran revealed that he had successfully undergone another surgical procedure. He also requested well wishes from his fans as he recovers.

"Another successful surgery hopefully. Need your prayers [cowboy emoji]," wrote Jim Ross.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jim Ross approves of Sting's retirement match being a tag team bout

Sting is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His career spans an astonishing 39 years, and he has graced the squared circle in WCW, TNA, and WWE. The Icon looks to wrestle his final match in AEW at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view in a tag team match against The Young Bucks alongside his partner Darby Allin.

A section of the fanbase reacted poorly to the fact that the former WCW World Champion would not participate in a singles match in his last outing. However, veteran announcer Jim Ross has expressed his approval of Sting's retirement match being a tag team contest.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross explained that Sting, who is 60 years old, would be safer working a tag match than in a singles encounter. He also added that the bout would have more action than a one-on-one matchup.

“I like what they’re doing. Sting needs to be in a tag. Don’t be stupid. He’ll feel more confident. The match will have more action. You know, he’s not a kid. What is he? 60? [Conrad Thompson said he’s older than 60]. He looks great. He’s in great shape. He’s always been a workout warrior since he and Luger owned that gym in Atlanta,” Jim Ross said. [H/T, Ringside News]

Darby Allin and Sting are looking to walk into Revolution 2024 as AEW World Tag Team Champions as they challenge Big Bill and Absolute Ricky Starks for the belts on the February 7 episode of Dynamite.

Will The Young Bucks face Sting and Darby Allin for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution? Give us your predictions below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE