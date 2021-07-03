Orange Cassidy never imagined he would be a top star in AEW

AEW star Orange Cassidy's rivalry with Chris Jericho and his performance in the AEW Championship match at Double or Nothing 2021, have made him one of the most popular babyfaces in the company. His laid-back attitude, coupled with his ability to step up his game at the push of a button, has struck a chord with fans.

Cassidy recently revealed that never in his wildest dreams did he see himself turning into a top-level superstar in Tony Khan's promotion.

He recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, accompanied by his Best Friends stablemates Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor, and Trent. When asked how he got to where he is, Casidy admitted that he just put on a jacket, and whatever happened after that was unexpected.

“To answer your question [whether he thought he would be a top star in AEW] without getting too much into it, no,” Cassidy said. “Never ever. I just put a denim jacket on and started wrestling. You know, whatever happened, happened.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Next, Trent shared his opinion on Cassidy's rise in AEW, saying he isn't an overnight success as many people believe. The Best Friends member disclosed that he has seen Cassidy perform at tiny venues in the last decade, where people hated him for his radically different approach to wrestling.

“I think everyone thinks he’s this overnight success. Like ‘Oh wow!' And then he was the most popular guy. I watched him flounder on the indies in front of 50 people who either didn’t give a s--t about him or hated him for years upon years. And it was basically just to make us laugh. Seeing what he’s become now is shocking," said Trent.

Orange Cassidy will be in action on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager

On the 7th July broadcast of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Cassidy will team up with Kris Statlander to square off against The Bunny and The Blade in an intergender match. The show will mark the promotion's return to the road for the first time in over a year.

Fans in Miami will definitely shower their love on the Freshly Squeezed by chanting for him. After all, Cassidy and Statlander are the favorites to pick up the win.

Edited by Vishal Kataria