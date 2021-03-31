"Never heard a building that loud" - Cody Rhodes reveals his favorite match he has been in

Cody Rhodes recently interacted with his fans through a Q&A on Twitter, in which he answered a variety of questions. When a Twitter user asked him what his favorite match he has been in is, Cody had a pretty surprising pick.

Though he confessed his choice varies depending upon when one asks, he still gave a response that has gotten the fans buzzing. Apart from listing out his favorite match, Cody Rhodes also mentioned many other bouts of which he's proud.

That changes a lot, but today...



Probably ALL IN - never heard a building that loud, and to me...noise is the job.



I liked the original Darby match as well, also Kenny from Supercard, Legacy V DX, big spot in my heart for the Shaq encounter. My true favorite has yet to happen. https://t.co/G4RIQAESxK — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 30, 2021

The match at All In (2018) was arguably one of the most underrated bouts in recent memory. Wrestling against Nick Aldis for the historic NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes put on a wrestling clinic with his show-stealing performance.

Can confirm the crowd at All In. pic.twitter.com/QpxuvUuqjQ — Frank (@FrankA9982) March 30, 2021

In the end, The American Nightmare toppled Aldis and won the championship. With his win, Cody and Dusty Rhodes became the first father-son duo to win the prestigious title.

Cody Rhodes also chose a recent match on AEW Dynamite as one of his favorites

Among other picks, Cody Rhodes also said the recent bout in which he teamed up with Red Velvet to take on Shaq and Jade Cargill has a big place in his heart.

It's understandable why Cody Rhodes would choose this, as it was the first time AEW put a huge celebrity in the ring for a match. The clash not only featured an impressive performance from O' Neal, but it created legitimate future stars in Cargill and Velvet.

Cody Rhodes currently has a lot on his plate. While he and his wife Brandi Rhodes have a baby on the way, other things have kept him occupied. His upcoming clash with fellow Nightmare Family member QT Marshall on this week's AEW Dynamite could potentially be the match of the night.

Apart from this, Cody is also busy shooting for the upcoming reality TV series Rhodes To The Top.

