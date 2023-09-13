"Never say never" - 15-time WWE champion open to wrestle again after 13 years

A former WWE Superstar has expressed an interest in coming back into the active pro-wrestling scene, also named AEW as a possible destination.

The veteran in question is Shawn Stasiak. A major name in WCW, he had grown in popularity after portraying a character called Meat after his WWE debut. While he did not win any World Titles, he was tough enough to win the Hardcore title 15 times. His most notable opponents include megastars like Kurt Angle and Big Show (aka Paul Wight).

In a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling, Stasiak stated that he was interested in working with Tony Khan to bring back his Meat character, albeit with some creative changes.

“With Tony Khan, he’s new in the game, so to speak,” he said. “He seems like someone that might be a little more open, and I feel like he just shows a lot more respect, I guess, to some of the nostalgia and throwbacks... With AEW, I think that you can really say, ‘Never say never,’ because I just feel like that company, and I think Tony has a mind of possibilities and is more open to different creative ideas.” (H/T Haus Of Wrestling)

The WWE veteran had previously hinted at joining AEW

This is not the first time Shawn Stasiak has teased a return to the pro-wrestling scene via AEW.

A while back, a singles match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Miro had led to 'Meat' chants breaking out in the audience. This was in reference to Big E's iconic line about him liking "Big meaty men slappin’ meat." The former WWE Superstar had taken to Twitter to address the chants while tagging Tony Khan himself.

"Hey @TonyKhan what's up with all this "MEAT" business? I mean it was nice to "Meet" you a couple years ago backstage but cmon man....Aged Meat when preserved well....is actually AGELESS! 😉👊"

It remains to be seen whether Shawn Stasiak will make a comeback after his lengthy absence from the business.

