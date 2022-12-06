"Never say never" - 35-year-old AEW personality teases a potential move to WWE under Triple H's leadership

With Triple H at WWE's helm, a number of AEW stars are rumored to be keen on a move to the Stamford-based promotion. Commentator Ian Riccaboni could be one of them.

Ian Riccaboni was signed to Ring of Honor at the time of the company's purchase by Tony Khan. The AEW head booker brought Riccaboni to All Elite Wrestling programming on an episode of Rampage. He announced Samoa Joe's defense of the ROH World Television Championship over Trent Berretta.

During a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Riccaboni was asked if he’d ever consider working under Triple H. The 35-year old said 'never say never' but reiterated that he was a part of ROH for nine years.

“I’d never say never (about working for WWE). I really like working for AEW and Ring of Honor right now and it would have to be something I really enjoyed and believed in and Ring of Honor’s that right now so I’ve been with Ring of Honor for eight years going on nine.” (h/t: WrestleTalk)

Disco Inferno questioned MJF referencing Triple H and WWE official on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF namedropped Triple H and WWE executive Nick Khan. The newly-crowned world champion brought up the bidding war of 2024 once again, referring to the two biggest wrestling promotions in the world vying for his signature in 2024.

On Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno questioned MJF name dropping the Game and Nick Khan amidst All Elite Wrestling's falling ratings.

"I don’t think that’s a good look for the show, to be honest with you. And their numbers aren’t good right now, so it’s not working. I don’t know why they thought this would work, okay?" Disco Inferno said. (10:08 onward).

Maxwell Jacob Friedman became the world champion at Full Gear 2022. The former MLW star defeated Jon Moxley in the main event after a betrayal from WIlliam Regal. MJF turned on Regal on the latest episode of Dynamite, writing him off television.

It is now being reported that the former five-time WWE Hardcore Champion is heading back to the Triple H-led company. This comes just nine months after Regal’s debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes