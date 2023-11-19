New addition to the AEW roster page 

AEW has hired several prominent names over the past few months, including WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Adam Copeland (Edge). The Jacksonville-based company announced the signing of another multi-time champion at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view.

Following months of speculation, Will Ospreay finally inked a multi-year deal with AEW at Full Gear. He is expected to officially join the Tony Khan-led promotion after finishing his commitments with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

A popular Twitter account revealed that The Aerial Assassin has been added to All Elite Wrestling's official roster page after the announcement of his signing.

"Will Ospreay officially added to the AEW roster page. LOVE TO SEE IT, BRUV!!"

The current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion is among the most popular wrestlers worldwide. He made his mark with some stellar matches in NJPW and is now looking to make waves in All Elite Wrestling.

He has competed in All Elite Wrestling multiple times, facing top names like Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. If booked right, he could become one of the prominent stars in the Tony Khan-led company.

