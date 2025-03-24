New AEW couple on the horizon: star distracted by female talent loses Collision main event

AEW might be pairing two stars for a romantic storyline. Tonight's episode of Collision saw another glimpse of two masked stars locking eyes. Harleygram, also known as Harley Cameron, and The Beast Mortos could be the new popular couple in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Harley has occasionally worn Hologram's mask since her feud with Thunder Rosa. However, The Beast Mortos might be getting distracted by the attractive mask. Their first encounter took place a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. To help Hologram, Harley distracted Mortos by showing off some dance moves.

On tonight's episode of AEW Collision, Dralistico and Beast Mortos squared off against Los Titanes Del Aire's Hologram and Komander. The latter duo was apparently known as Lucha Stars, but AEW changed their names after criticism. During the match, Harley suspiciously left the commentary desk and, a few moments later, returned to ringside as Harleygram during the main event.

During the climax, the masked Harley Cameron distracted Beast Mortos once again. The latter seemingly forgot that he had a match to win after confronting Harleygram. Following this, Los Titanes Del Aire took advantage of the distraction and picked up a huge victory to end the show.

It will be interesting to see what happens next when Harleygram confronts The Beast Mortos next time.

