"New AEW Women's Champion!" - Fans go wild after 7-time world champion is spotted at All In 2023

AEW All In 2023 is upon us, as the biggest wrestling show in history got underway at the Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom. Fans went into delirium when former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) was spotted at the show.

Mercedes Mone left WWE in May 2022 alongside tag team partner Naomi. They walked out of the Stamford-based company due to creative differences. Mone showed up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in January 2023, winning the IWGP Women's Championship shortly after.

She was widely expected to join AEW, especially during the Los Angeles show at the KIA Forum. However, she has primarily wrestled for NJPW and Stardom. She sustained an injury during her match against Willow Nightingale in May, keeping her out of action for a long time.

That has not stopped the six-time WWE Women's Champion from appearing at All In London. While it is doubtful she will be anything more than a mere spectator of the Wembley spectacle. Fans went wild at the prospect of the CEO potentially wrestling for Tony Khan's company.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone acknowledged AEW during a surprise interview in London

Mercedes Mone recently gave an interview ahead of All In, where she expressed her excitement over the current state of wrestling.

In the interview with Keven Undergaro, shared on her Instagram story, she name-dropped AEW and WWE. She also acknowledged the record attendance at All In, stating that the record was great for all of wrestling.

"There's only so many opportunities in wrestling. It's more like three companies in this world of wrestling, and how many can fill a stadium? There's two, I'm so excited. It's great for all of wrestling, every single talent, independent scene, WWE, and AEW. It's great for everybody because it gives everybody a dream to chase," said Mone.

Mercedes Mone lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom in April 2023. She progressed to the final of the NJPW STRONG Women's Title Tournament, where she lost to Willow Nightingale after sustaining an injury mid-match.

Being one of the biggest women's stars in the world, Tony Khan will be hoping to get her on board sometime in the future. Mercedes Mone vs. stars such as Britt Baker, Saraya, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter would be enticing feuds for fans to sink their teeth into.