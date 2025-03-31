New All Elite Star sets bold goals after first AEW win in nearly 3 years

AEW's latest signing recently made huge claims after picking up a victory. Kevin Knight has been the talk of wrestling town after making his Collision debut this past week. He is a former NJPW star and made an impactful debut on AEW TV.

Fans were excited to see where the Jet would land as WWE also showed massive interest in him. The 28-year-old star faced Jay White on Saturday night. Despite a fabulous performance, Kevin couldn't defeat the Switchblade but made a good impression on the fans.

While speaking in an AEW exclusive, Kevin Knight talked about not being able to defeat Jay White. The Jet claimed that he will main event Collision, Dynamite, and pay-per-views in the future.

"The locker room and everybody in the office saw what the Jet was capable of tonight. So tonight, I may not have got the W, But next week, when the Jet comes back, and the next week, the Jet's going to keep building that confidence. Not only will I be headlining Collision, I'm going to be headlining Dynamite. I'm going to be headlining pay-per-views all over the country, just how the Jet do. Jay White, I'm going to come up for you and the rest of the locker room to see who can really fly with the Jet, because the Jet is too fly," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Kevin Knight also talked about officially joining AEW

The 28-year-old star was announced as All Elite by Tony Khan moments after his match on Collision.

Following his match, Kevin Knight said that he still had "unfinished business" in his previous promotion, NJPW.

"Woke up to alot of 🦉 in my comments😂. If you don’t know, you will. Patience is a virtue😈And don’t worry NJPW, we still got unfinished business," Knight wrote.

It will be interesting to see when fans will see the 28-year star back in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

