Tony Khan's surprising new AEW signing breaks silence, has "unfinished business" with his former company

Tony Khan's newest signing recently made his AEW debut. He has now broken his silence.

Kevin Knight made a name for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he started his career as a young lion. He quickly rose to prominence and captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice along with Kushida. He also competed for TNA Wrestling between 2023 and 2024 but didn't win any titles in the promotion.

Kevin Knight recently competed on this week's episode of Collision against Jay White in a losing effort. Later, it was confirmed that he had signed a deal with AEW. Following his match, Knight took to social media to post:

"Thank you for tonight Milwaukee 🙏🏽@AEW is now #2Flyy."

Knight then followed it up with another message to say he has "unfinished business" with NJPW.

"Woke up to alot of 🦉 in my comments😂. If you don’t know, you will. Patience is a virtue😈And don’t worry NJPW, we still got unfinished business," wrote the star.

Check out Kevin Knight's tweet below:

AEW President Tony Khan sent a message after Kevin Knight's debut

Kevin Knight's debut turned a lot of heads, given his performances for his previous employers. Hence, fans and critics were happy to see the star pop up in AEW. Although he lost his match this week, the future looks promising for the former Young Lion.

Following his match, Tony Khan took to social media to send a message, revealing that Knight has officially become All Elite.

"Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!" TK announced.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see how well Kevin Knight fares in All Elite Wrestling and if he will be able to replicate the success he had in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

