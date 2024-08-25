New Blackpool Combat Club member potentially teased during Bryan Danielson's AEW All In title celebrations

A new Blackpool Combat Club member was potentially teased at AEW All In. This happened during Bryan Danielson's title celebrations in the main event of pay-per-view.

It was announced at the last minute that PAC would be teaming up with The Blackpool Combat Club and will participate in the Four-Way "London Ladder" match for the AEW World Trios Championship. The English star was instrumental in the group's win as he was the one who grabbed the title.

But the night was far from over for him. Later in the main event, Bryan Danielson competed in a Title vs. Career match against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. It was an emotionally charged contest as expected and despite Swerve's best efforts, Danielson emerged victorious in the end.

Following the win, members of the Blackpool Combat Club as well as Bryan Danielson's family were in the ring to celebrate with the newly crowned AEW World Champion. PAC was also in the ring to celebrate this historic moment, which could indicate that the former WWE star is now part of the Blackpool Combat Club although the group has not yet confirmed it officially.

It remains to be seen if the Blackpool Combat Club will officially welcome PAC to the group in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

