AEW's Brandon Cutler unveils new title on Being The Elite

AEW has introduced quite a few titles as of late. While it's nowhere near WWE's number, there seems to be a clamor for more fans' titles, with the AEW TNT Championship being a recent addition.
Of course, nothing is sacred in AEW as they use Being The Elite to parody themselves and WWE. Of course, the new title seems to be skewering WWE.
AEW's Brandon Cutler unveils the BTE World Championship
Brandon Cutler was in the locker room with The Young Bucks to show them a new title, the BTE World Championship. Matt Jackson says there are already too many titles in the wrestling, but Cutler differs from him. He said:
"Oh I know, and I completely agree. But you know what? This is going to be different. This is going to be new, fresh. This belt, you just don't defend in matches. This belt...you got to defend in any type of competition."
You can watch the segment at 7:30 in the video below
Cutler left the belt with The Young Bucks, who seemed to like the idea. It'll be interesting to see if this becomes a familiar sight on the show.
If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda WrestlingPublished 05 Oct 2020, 22:01 IST