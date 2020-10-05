AEW's Brandon Cutler unveils new title on Being The Elite

AEW has introduced quite a few titles as of late. While it's nowhere near WWE's number, there seems to be a clamor for more fans' titles, with the AEW TNT Championship being a recent addition.

.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.

Who takes the win?



Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/QQG0OvoCEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2020

Of course, nothing is sacred in AEW as they use Being The Elite to parody themselves and WWE. Of course, the new title seems to be skewering WWE.

AEW's Brandon Cutler unveils the BTE World Championship

Brandon Cutler was in the locker room with The Young Bucks to show them a new title, the BTE World Championship. Matt Jackson says there are already too many titles in the wrestling, but Cutler differs from him. He said:

"Oh I know, and I completely agree. But you know what? This is going to be different. This is going to be new, fresh. This belt, you just don't defend in matches. This belt...you got to defend in any type of competition."

You can watch the segment at 7:30 in the video below

Cutler left the belt with The Young Bucks, who seemed to like the idea. It'll be interesting to see if this becomes a familiar sight on the show.

