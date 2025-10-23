“New champs here,” “I hope they don’t win”- Fans react to Mercedes Mone joining forces with former WWE champion

Mercedes Mone has been on a roll in the world of professional wrestling. She recently conquered yet another belt and now she holds a total of 12 titles across the globe. However, The CEO has set her sights on a new championship in All Elite Wrestling, and a former WWE champion is willing to join her side in this conquest.It was revealed on AEW Dynamite this week that Mercedes Mone will team up with former NXT Women's Champion Athena in the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles tournament. The whole motivation for The CEO in this tournament is to become &quot;13 Belts Mone.&quot; However, it has created a funny dynamic between Mercedes and Athena in AEW that has got fans talking all over the internet.Some X users believed that the team of The CEO and Minion Overlord would become the new AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. However, while some fans loved this iconic pairing, they hoped the former WWE stars wouldn’t win the tournament.Ian Irungu @GatumaIanLINKNew champs here🇮🇹🇧🇩MalikBlack🕋 @quzzi_kLINKThis tag team should be on crack, but I hope they don’t winAll in all, the majority of the netizens believed that Mone and Athena would be the strongest alliance in the whole women's tag team division moving forward. Meanwhile, some fans asked AEW to keep this alliance for the next few months in the company, calling it an incredible twist to the characters of the two stars.Bright Ude Bright Ude @BrightU619LINKThat is awesome and funny tooJustusFreedom @JustusFreedomLINKIf they can do a little funny stuff and Moné can humble her character, maybe this part could be good. They need to extend this for a few months though for it to realy work. It could be good. Not MJF/Cole good, but it could add a nice creative twist to her characterRon @cobra71382LINKMercedes and athena will really whip some huge a** in the women's divisionMercedes Mone sends a message after the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament announcementMercedes Mone is set to team up with Athena in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament. The duo will battle Willow Nightingale &amp; Harley Cameron in the first round of the tournament. The CEO sent a message to her fans ahead of this huge match.Taking to X, the AEW TBS Champion expressed confidence ahead of the tournament, saying that the number 13 is her lucky charm. With an unruffled tone, Mone wrote:&quot;Lucky title # 13 🤑&quot;Check out her X post below:With that said, only time will tell how things will unfold for Mercedes Mone and Athena from here on in AEW.