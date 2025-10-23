  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • “New champs here,” “I hope they don’t win”- Fans react to Mercedes Mone joining forces with former WWE champion

“New champs here,” “I hope they don’t win”- Fans react to Mercedes Mone joining forces with former WWE champion

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:19 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone set to team up with former WWE champion [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone has been on a roll in the world of professional wrestling. She recently conquered yet another belt and now she holds a total of 12 titles across the globe. However, The CEO has set her sights on a new championship in All Elite Wrestling, and a former WWE champion is willing to join her side in this conquest.

Ad

It was revealed on AEW Dynamite this week that Mercedes Mone will team up with former NXT Women's Champion Athena in the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles tournament. The whole motivation for The CEO in this tournament is to become "13 Belts Mone." However, it has created a funny dynamic between Mercedes and Athena in AEW that has got fans talking all over the internet.

Some X users believed that the team of The CEO and Minion Overlord would become the new AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. However, while some fans loved this iconic pairing, they hoped the former WWE stars wouldn’t win the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

All in all, the majority of the netizens believed that Mone and Athena would be the strongest alliance in the whole women's tag team division moving forward. Meanwhile, some fans asked AEW to keep this alliance for the next few months in the company, calling it an incredible twist to the characters of the two stars.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Mercedes Mone sends a message after the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament announcement

Mercedes Mone is set to team up with Athena in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament. The duo will battle Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron in the first round of the tournament. The CEO sent a message to her fans ahead of this huge match.

Ad

Taking to X, the AEW TBS Champion expressed confidence ahead of the tournament, saying that the number 13 is her lucky charm. With an unruffled tone, Mone wrote:

"Lucky title # 13 🤑"

Check out her X post below:

With that said, only time will tell how things will unfold for Mercedes Mone and Athena from here on in AEW.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications