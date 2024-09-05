New match added to AEW All Out 2024

Kazuchika Okada's next title defense has just been revealed following his successful bout tonight against Kyle Fletcher. This will be taking place this weekend at AEW All Out.

The Rainmaker has been the Continental Champion for 168 days now after winning the title back in March from Eddie Kingston. He has had a handful of successful title defenses and no one has posed a threat to him just yet.

It was announced tonight on Dynamite that in the upcoming pay-per-view, he'll defend his title in a four-way match against three other competitors. Those in the match will be determined this Friday during the special edition of AEW Collision.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Continental Challengers Challenge will be taking place on Collision, and this will see six men face off to determine the three men going to All Out to face Kazuchika Okada for the title.

The matches will feature Orange Cassidy facing Bryan Keith, Lance Archer taking on Mark Briscoe, and Konosuke Takeshita going at it with The Beast Mortos.

Neither of the six men going for the title has challenged Okada in the past, so should they qualify, this will be a first-time bout for either of them. It remains to be seen whether this could be the end of The Rainmaker's reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.