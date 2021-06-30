New match featuring Jungle Boy announced for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

With AEW Dynamite set to make a return to its original Wednesday night slot, the company is continuously planning to make it a must-see show for fans.

As earlier announced on AEW Dark, Jungle Boy will be in action as he faces the Hybrid2's Jack Evans in a singles match.

Jungle Boy's most recent match came last week when he unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Many wrestling fans appreciated their match on social media and even acknowledged that it was the company's best main event in recent memory.

As for Jack Evans, he hasn't been prominently used on Dynamite episodes. Instead, he usually wrestles on AEW Dark. Meanwhile, this is a fresh match-up on the show. But one may wonder, what does this mean for Jungle Boy moving forward?

Since awarding him the AEW Championship wasn't an option, the company could be looking to insert him as an ally to Christian Cage in his feud with Matt Hardy and Private Party.

Jungle Boy's upcoming match may involve a lot of interference. Regardless, fans will enjoy every bit of it.

Jungle Boy recently revealed to be in a relationship with AEW star

Jungle Boy may have come short in reaching the pinnacle of his career. But he continued to grab headlines all over social media.

Following Saturday night's Dynamite, Jungle Boy publicly announced that he is in a relationship with AEW star and member of the Dark Order, Anna Jay.

Jungle Boy took to Twitter and Instagram to share a heartfelt picture of himself and Anna Jay:

The news quickly spread among the wrestling section of the world, who were surprised to see both these pair together. Judging by the comments on his post, fans gave a positive response, most specifically congratulating the two young AEW stars.

However, his rival Kenny Omega had a different take on Jungle Boy's announcement. The Cleaner mocked him on social media, stating that his fans will now ignore Jungle Boy's recent championship defeat to him.

It looks like Kenny Omega may have responded in character. The likelihood of reigniting another possible feud between the two shouldn't be ruled out either.

Do you think Jungle Boy will gain his momentum back during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.

