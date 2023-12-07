New member for Christian Cage’s Patriarchy possibly teased 

Nick Wayne has possibly teased a fourth member who could join The Patriarchy. The star in question is Jordan Oliver.

Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne wrestled together at Game Changer Wrestling, and were also GCW's Tag Team Champions. The name of their tag team was The East-West Express.

While speaking on Casual Conversations with the Classic, Nick Wayne talked about his goal of bringing Oliver in the promotion.

“It’s one of my goals, to be honest. Let’s just put it that way. I have people that I’m very close with outside of AEW, and Jordan is one of them. He’s one of my best friends in this world, honestly. As a human, as a wrestler, Jordan is one of my best friends. We just clicked so easily because one time on the independents, we got paired up together to do a tag team match. We clicked. We were in sync. It looked like a mirror image, and we were like, ‘Wow. We got something here.’ So we continued to team on for about a year or so, and win the GCW Tag Team Championship," said Nick Wayne.

Wayne also said that the duo found great success in a very short time.

"We were one of the best on the independents. We were ranked 65 PWI’s tag team [list], and we only tagged for a year. So it’s definitely a goal of mine that I want Jordan Oliver in AEW. I want him by my side. I want to continue the East West Express for as long as possible because I truly think we have something special for such a young age that we are, and the [synchrony] we have," said Nick Wayne," continued Wayne. [H/T - Fightful]

Adam Copeland clarifies why his match with Christian Cage isn't happening on pay-per-view

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will lock horns on this week's Dynamite edition live from Montreal.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Copeland talked about why this huge match against Christian Cage was taking place on an episode of Dynamite.

"I’ve heard, 'Why isn’t this at the pay-per-view?'" said Copeland. "To me, where is more important than when. We get to do it in Montreal. There’s no other choice for us but to have it here. My family is coming for this one, cousins and relatives who’ve known Jay for years," said Copeland.

Fans are wondering if Christian Cage can retain his title in this match.

