Adam Copeland clarifies why his dream match against Christian Cage is taking place on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) recently addressed his highly-anticipated clash against his former best friend, Christian Cage. This takes place tomorrow on Dynamite at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Many expected the two would have one final run as a tag team upon reunion, but this was not the case. When the Rated-R Superstar arrived at WrestleDream two months ago, he confronted his former best friend, and great animosity picked up between them.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland recently talked about his upcoming match with Christian Cage. He addressed some concerns, including how fans have wondered why this was not on a pay-per-view.

“I’ve heard, ‘Why isn’t this at the pay-per-view?’” said Copeland. “To me, where is more important than when. We get to do it in Montreal. There’s no other choice for us but to have it here. My family is coming for this one, cousins and relatives who’ve known Jay for years.

Adam Copeland continued, saying that doing a match in Canada would be like continuing their story, which started from being friends who, without one another, wouldn't be at this juncture in their careers.

“There’s something special about doing it in Canada. I am really, really amped up to do this one. I truly think there’s not another story like ours, with this real story. Two friends from Orangeville, Ontario, who made it where we made it because of each other. I’m hoping this is a rabid crowd. This is what I dreamed of–working that guy in Montreal for a championship.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Adam Copeland says his match with Christian Cage had a low possibility of happening till recently

Both Adam Copeland and Christian Cage had to miss time due to injuries, eventually bringing their retirements.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland brought up how his last singles match with Cage was in 2010, and the last time they faced each other with a title on the line was 22 years ago.

He talked about how they had reached a point in storytelling despite warnings that they could never wrestle again.

“We were both told we’d never wrestle again. Then we were different companies, so the possibility for us to wrestle each other wasn’t even there. Now we’re here. And we’re at a point where, in terms of being able to tell a layered story, we’ve never been better. And we’re bringing different talent into the story and giving them a boost. It’s everything I want to do.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Now, both men get to share the AEW ring, with decades' worth of a relationship, and go all out doing what they do best. This will be a match for the records.

