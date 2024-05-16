New member of Team AEW against The Elite revealed in a massive cliffhanger ending to Dynamite

Team AEW's replacement for the injured Eddie Kingston against The Elite has just been revealed to close this week's edition of Dynamite. The name is none other than Darby Allin.

In tonight's main event, Dax Harwood and Kazuchika Okada faced off for the AEW Continental Championship. These two men will also be featured in the Anarchy in the Arena match taking place at Double or Nothing in less than two weeks.

After some sneaky tactics, The Rainmaker stole a victory off of Harwood, and The Elite came out to assault him. This prompted Cash Wheeler and Bryan Danielson, the other members of Team AEW, to come out and help, but they were quickly outnumbered.

To everyone's surprise, Darby Allin, whom everyone thought would be out for an extended time due to his injury, arrived on the scene and proved to be the equalizer against The Elite.

It was immediately made official that he was the fourth member of the group and one of the men who would slug it out at Anarchy in the Arena. He has a history with The Young Bucks and Jack Perry, and it will be interesting to see how things go during the match.