New member of The Don Callis Family introduced on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, a new member was introduced to The Don Callis Family. The faction keeps getting stronger by adding new members. The star who has been recruited is none other than Trent Beretta.

Beretta has turned into a full-blown heel after turning his back on his former best friend, Orange Cassidy. It was a perfect initiation into the family for Trent.

It all started with Don Callis extending an olive branch to Orange Cassidy and asking him to come into the family. Of course, being a fan favorite, Cassidy was never going to take up on that offer. Just then, Kris Statlander showed up and said that her best friend would join the family.

That was when Trent Beretta attacked Cassidy from the back and took him out with vicious moves. The partnership between him and Callis was made official after the two shared an embrace over Orange Cassidy, who was down on the mat.

This sets up a nice feud, given that the Best Friends stable has broken apart in AEW. With Statlander and Beretta fully embracing their heel persona, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

