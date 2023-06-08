New members of The Bullet Club Gold possibly revealed

On the latest edition of Dynamite, new members of The Bullet Club Gold may have been revealed. The highly anticipated main event of the evening showcased a thrilling match between Ricky Starks and Jay White, leaving fans at the edge of their seats.

Starks and White showcased impressive athleticism, battling fiercely and delivering numerous nearfalls. The match reached its climax when Starks landed a devastating spear, fueling the crowd's enthusiasm. Seizing the opportunity, he unleashed his signature move, the Underhooks Roshambo.

However, it took an unexpected twist when referee Paul Turner inadvertently got caught in the crossfire and was momentarily incapacitated. Seizing the opportunity, The A** Boys, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, made their way into the ring and delivered a devastating 3:10 to Yuma move.

With Ricky Starks down and out, White capitalized on the chaos, crawling over to hook his opponent for the pinfall victory.

Following the match, Juice Robinson made his way to the ring, aligning himself with the newly crowned victor, Jay White. The two celebrated their triumph, signaling the formation of the Bullet Club Gold faction.

With Jay White leading the charge and now supported by the A** Boys and Juice Robinson, the faction appears poised to make a significant impact in the company's landscape.

