New WWE SmackDown star thanks AEW's Shawn Spears

Xia Li recently thanked AEW's Shawn Spears and former WWE star Tyler Breeze via social media.

Along with several talents like Austin Theory, Aliyah, and members of Hit Row, Li was also promoted from NXT during this year's WWE Draft. As a result, she became the first Chinese woman to make it to the WWE main roster

Taking to Twitter, Xia Li displayed her appreciation towards Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze for their help and encouragement:

With her recent call-up to SmackDown, the women's division of the blue brand seems quite strong at the moment.

Shawn Spears is currently a part of The Pinnacle and has been at the top of his game in AEW

Known as 'The Chairman,' Shawn Spears is a member of The Pinnacle with the likes of Wardlow, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), and faction leader MJF.

While Spears is yet to win a championship in AEW, he is pretty much known for his in-ring abilities and is capable of putting together solid matches on a constant basis.

As for Tyler Breeze, he was released by WWE a few months ago. The former Breezango star was last part of the NXT roster and won the Tag Team Championship there with Fandango.

The two men were released together from their WWE contracts. While Fandango is set to make his return to the professional wrestling circuit with GCW, Breeze's return is yet to be confirmed.

Along with Shawn Spears, Breeze is also in charge of Flatbacks Wrestling School. Together, the pair have trained several students who aspire to break into the pro wrestling business.

For those unaware, Xia Li trained with the former WWE Superstars at Flatbacks Wrestling School last year while she wasn’t being used on television.

