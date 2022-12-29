AEW has officially lost its first star to Triple H, who has been on a recruitment mission since taking over at WWE. Despite turning out for All Elite Wrestling in August, Dragon Lee has officially signed with WWE. He has now come out to speak on the matter.

Many fans believed that Dragon Lee siding with Tony Khan would be a no-brainer, but Triple H managed to convince the young Luchadore to throw his lot in with WWE instead. Additionally, Lee's brother RUSH's prominent position on the All Elite Wrestling roster was a factor that could have kept him at AEW.

After Triple H took to social media to congratulate Dragon Lee on signing with WWE, the star responded in this fashion:

The length of his WWE contract is not currently known. Time will tell whether Dragon Lee could possibly jump back over to All Elite Wrestling or not.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Despite losing Dragon Lee to Triple H, Tony Khan managed to get Bandido to AEW

Triple H and Tony Khan were also vying to capture Bandido for months before the star opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Notably, Chris Jericho claims he convinced Tony Khan to opt for the luchador after the two put on a well-received bout.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.25



- WON Chris Jericho vs Bandido (ROH World Championship) @ AEW Dynamite.25- WON Chris Jericho vs Bandido (ROH World Championship) @ AEW Dynamite⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.25- WON https://t.co/9KUPcGZ3Fx

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer initially broke the news of Bandido's employment with All Elite Wrestling, after months of discussions going back and forth back in November 2022.

"The length of the deal and details on his ability to work outside AEW are unknown as of now." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Bandido appeared in three matches for All Elite Wrestling and suffered a defeat in two out of the three bouts. This has caused an outcry from fans online, with many claiming that the star has been criminally underutilized.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes