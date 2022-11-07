Former World Champion reportedly signs with AEW despite firm interest from WWE under Triple H's regime

Former ROH World Champion Bandido got the wrestling world talking recently following his match on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho, and it seems the luchador has decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling rather than WWE.

Bandido has been a standout performer for companies across the world, including AAA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor, but has never landed himself in a major company that gets broadcast on television every week.

However, following the ROH World Championship match against Jericho, there was a high level of interest from both All Elite Wrestling and WWE, with Tony Khan reportedly offering him a contract when he got back through the curtain after his match with Jericho.

Despite rumblings that he had not officially put pen to paper, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that that has now changed, and Bandido is now a member of the AEW roster.

"The length of the deal and details on his ability to work outside AEW are unknown as of now." [H/T WrestleTalk]

There was also reported interest in Bandido joining All Elite Wrestling back when the company first started due to his involvement in the main event of the highly successful All In show in 2018. Instead, he decided to stick with the Ring of Honor.

Bandido will make his AEW Rampage debut this Friday

The former ROH World Champion could make an immediate impact in All Elite Wrestling if things go his way, as Bandido is one of the eight men that have been entered into the 2022 edition of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The luchador's first-round opponent will be fellow Mexican standout Rush, who will meet on this Friday's edition of Rampage, with the other first-round matches taking place on that night being Lance Archer against Ricky Starks, and Brian Cage taking on Dante Martin.

Bandido and Rush have a long history together, which dates back to their days in Ring of Honor, with their last singles match against each other ending in Bandido defeating Rush to become the ROH World Champion at the "Best in the World" event in 2021.

