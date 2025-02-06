Newly crowned champion to address fans on AEW Dynamite 

New World Tag Team Champions were crowned last month on AEW programming. The new title holders, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, are scheduled to appear this week on Dynamite - alongside their manager, MVP.

All Elite Wrestling will present the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, GA. A number of compelling matches and segments have already been announced for the show, including a former world champion in action, an international tag team clash, and Timeless Toni Storm's much-awaited Wednesday night comeback.

Now, the Tony Khan-led company has added an appearance from The Hurt Syndicate to the already-stacked card, taking to X/Twitter to announce that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin - who dethroned Private Party last month for the All Elite World Tag Team Titles - will be live at the Gateway Center Arena with MVP on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

"Wednesday Night #AEW Dynamite. TONIGHT Atlanta, GA Live, 8pm ET/ 7 pm CT on TBS + MAX! We'll hear from the *NEW* [All Elite Wrestling] World Tag Team Champions, @fightbobby and @Sheltyb803 w/@The305MVP, The Hurt Syndicate for the First Time since winning the titles LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS & MAX!" said the company's post.

The update lines up interestingly with the fact of Swerve Strickland and Ricochet being set to go one-on-one on the same show. Considering the stable's previous interactions with both stars, it remains to be seen if any unforeseen involvement could be imminent towards the end.

