Newly crowned champion to address fans on AEW Dynamite 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Feb 06, 2025 00:51 GMT
New champions will address fans live this week on AEW Dynamite [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website]

New World Tag Team Champions were crowned last month on AEW programming. The new title holders, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, are scheduled to appear this week on Dynamite - alongside their manager, MVP.

All Elite Wrestling will present the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, GA. A number of compelling matches and segments have already been announced for the show, including a former world champion in action, an international tag team clash, and Timeless Toni Storm's much-awaited Wednesday night comeback.

Now, the Tony Khan-led company has added an appearance from The Hurt Syndicate to the already-stacked card, taking to X/Twitter to announce that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin - who dethroned Private Party last month for the All Elite World Tag Team Titles - will be live at the Gateway Center Arena with MVP on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

"Wednesday Night #AEW Dynamite. TONIGHT Atlanta, GA Live, 8pm ET/ 7 pm CT on TBS + MAX! We'll hear from the *NEW* [All Elite Wrestling] World Tag Team Champions, @fightbobby and @Sheltyb803 w/@The305MVP, The Hurt Syndicate for the First Time since winning the titles LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS & MAX!" said the company's post.

Check out the tweet below:

The update lines up interestingly with the fact of Swerve Strickland and Ricochet being set to go one-on-one on the same show. Considering the stable's previous interactions with both stars, it remains to be seen if any unforeseen involvement could be imminent towards the end.

