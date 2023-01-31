Newly signed WWE star details how Triple H and wrestling legend influenced wrestling career

Triple H has had an illustrious wrestling career that has enabled him to be considered among the top few names in the industry. Recently, one of WWE's latest signings, Dragon Lee, highlighted the impact The Game, Shawn Michaels, and Batista had on his wrestling career.

The Game and The Animal worked together when they were a part of the heelish faction Evolution, along with Ric Flair and Randy Orton. Over time, the two men crossed paths in the ring multiple times. They faced each other at WrestleMania 35, in what seemed to be Batista's retirement match.

Dragon Lee was associated with NJPW and ROH before competing in All Elite Wrestling. He made his debut last year in an August edition of Dynamite, teaming up with Andrade El Idolo and Rush in the first round of the AEW Trios World Championship Tournament. In December, it was announced that the 27-year-old had signed a deal with WWE.

On his latest interaction with WWE La Previa Dragon Lee talked about being added to the WWE roster and the impact Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Batista had on his wrestling career:

"Some of my favorite superstars were Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Batista. They inspired me to become a WWE superstar. Now my dream comes true. I'm going to be in the number one sports entertainment company and I'm happy about it. I'll give my best. I am going to stand out, as I have done in all the places I've been. WWE see you very soon." (H/T Fightful)

Check out the entire interaction below:

Triple H had high praise for Cody Rhodes following Royal Rumble

Triple H had a rocky relationship with Cody Rhodes since the latter's departure from the company in 2016. Despite coming from a family with a historical legacy and their contributions to the Connecticut-based company, many in the administration were taken aback by the 37-year-old's decision to leave.

Upon his return, The American Nightmare won the men's Royal Rumble match, which garnered mixed reactions from fans. Additionally, in the press conference following the event, The Game praised the star's in-ring capabilities.

During the event, Rhodes referenced the throne breaking incident on AEW when he left WWE and was seemingly angry with the administration:

"Triple H has no reason to be a fan of mine, if you really think about it. I smashed the throne, I took a lot of shots, always light-hearted, but I think he knew where it was coming from."

𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Loved this emotional response from Cody Rhodes when asked about Triple H being head of creative now. Loved this emotional response from Cody Rhodes when asked about Triple H being head of creative now. https://t.co/A7mUxLTWJY

On the latest edition of RAW, Rhodes stated that he was going after Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

