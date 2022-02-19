Next challenger for Jade Cargill's TBS Title announced on AEW Rampage

The next challenger for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship was announced on AEW Rampage. The Bunny of the Hardy Family Office will take on the champion in the hopes of winning her first singles title with the company.

Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Sterling were backstage with Tony Schiavone. The former WCW announcer was interviewing the duo when Matt Hardy interrupted them. The former WWE Tag Team Champion asked them if they wanted to make more money.

When they replied in the affirmative, Matt Hardy proposed that The Bunny should take on Jade Cargill. He stated that he felt that it was a money minting match. Jade Cargill was completely unfazed and confident that she would retain her championship.

This will be Cargill's first title defense since she defeated AQA on AEW Dynamite. Before that, Jade defeated Julia Hart, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue to retain her championship.

She won the championship on the TBS debut of Dynamite when she defeated former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho to become the inaugural champion. She is currently on a 27-match winning streak and has not lost a match since signing with Tony Khan's company.

Jade Cargill sent an emotional message to Cody Rhodes after he left AEW

Many came forward to share heartfelt messages to Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes after they announced their departure from All Elite Wrestling. Among them was Jade Cargill.

Cody Rhodes used to appear from the center of the stage in a unique spot during his entrance. In a note to his fans after departing AEW, he stated that Jade Cargill could use Codyvator. The latter sent out a tweet thanking him while saying that she would use the Codyvator with pride.

"@CodyRhodes I’ll take the Codyvator with pride and style. Thank you for an unforgettable banging beginning to my career. Forever thankful," Jade Cargill tweeted.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill @CodyRhodes I’ll take the Codyvator with pride and style. Thank you for an unforgettable banging beginning to my career. Forever thankful. @CodyRhodes I’ll take the Codyvator with pride and style. Thank you for an unforgettable banging beginning to my career. Forever thankful.

Cody Rhodes played a pivotal role in the company's formation and growth, and his loss will undoubtedly be damaging. However, Tony Khan has assembled a solid roster, and the programming will hopefully be fine in the American Nightmare's absence.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Angana Roy