Next challenger for Miro's AEW TNT Championship revealed 

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has emerged as the next challenger for Miro's TNT Championship, as the fan-favorite luchador will try to win the title this week on AEW Rampage.

Del Sol put his new car on the line to get a match against the man who calls himself God's Favorite Champion. Later in the show, The Bulgarian star accepted Del Sol's challenge and promised to bash him and break his car after retaining his title.

Miro and Fuego Del Sol are no strangers to each other, as they have faced off in the past. Last month, on the first episode of AEW Rampage, Del Sol failed to capture the TNT Championship from Miro, though he did get some offense in. After the match, Del Sol received a full-time contract with AEW.

Still, heading into this rematch, Miro seems to be the favorite to retain his title and continue his dominant run in AEW. Though Fuego Del Sol is sure to put his best foot forward on AEW Rampage, there's little chance he will cause an upset and become the new TNT Champion.

Brian Cage also has his sights set on Miro's TNT Championship

Former FTW Champion Brian Cage recently made his intentions about chasing Miro's TNT Championship clear. Cage released a video on his Twitter handle in which he stated that God's Favorite Champion needs to meet "God's Favorite Machine" (Cage himself) in the squared circle.

This rivalry could begin once Miro finishes his business with Fuego Del Solo on Friday and Brian Cage settles his ongoing differences with Ricky Starks and Team Taz. The two physically imposing stars are more than capable of stealing the show on any given day if they get the chance to do so.

