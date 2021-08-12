Next challengers for AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks confirmed  

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on next week's AEW Dynamite.

On this week's episode of the show, The Young Bucks and AEW Champion Kenny Omega won a hard-fought match over Dante Martin and The Sydal Bros. Moments after the bout ended, Christian Cage, who'll challenge Omega at All Out, came out, accompanied by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

During the segment, Jurassic Express revealed that Tony Khan had granted them a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships on August 18th. As expected, the Pittsburgh crowd erupted at this announcement.

No layups when you're driving the lane against @luchasaurus.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xHP3AvMrhu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

Jungle Boy and Luchasarus are no strangers to challenging for the titles, as they previously fought hard to win gold at AEW All Out 2020. Despite putting up a resilient challenge, The Young Bucks retained their titles on the show.

But this time around, Jurassic Express will hope to learn from their failure at last year and put their best foot forward to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions. A win for a fan-favorite team like Jungle Boy and Luchasarus would surely please the fans in attendance at next week's show.

Who will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW All Out 2021?

As much as fans would love to see Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus became the new AEW Tag Team Champions, it's hard to imagine them walking out with the titles. With All Out 2021 just around the corner, AEW would want their most dominant team to enter the pay-per-view as the champions.

However, the chance of a title change at the September 5th show is much higher. At the moment, Proud N Powerful looks like the ideal contender for the belts. Apart from being faces, the duo is over with the fans and have enough credibility to challenge the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of last week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming as well as WWE NXT in the video below:

Do you think Jurassic Express can pull off a surprise win at next week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John