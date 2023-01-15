"Next week??" - AEW star shares a cryptic post with WWE Superstar Randy Orton amid hiatus

Randy Orton has been out of WWE programming for some time amid severe back issues, and AEW star Dax Harwood will also be spending some time away to recuperate. But that hasn't stopped him from stoking the fires of speculation on social media.

FTR had a monumental 2022 filled with dream matches and title reigns in NJPW, ROH, and AAA. Between December 2022 and early January 2023, they have been on a losing streak, dropping all of their respective belts, as well as putting over The Acclaimed and The Gunns. However, as recently confirmed by Harwood, the pair will be taking a break. Their contract with AEW is reportedly up in April, so there is plenty of speculation on that front.

Dax Harwood may be leaning into that speculation a bit more, as he posted a picture on his Instagram Story of him, Cash Wheeler, and Randy Orton from their time in WWE. He also made use of the caption: "Next week??"

Dax Harwood shared the snap to his Instagram story with an interesting caption.

Of course, he is likely promoting next week's episode of his FTR podcast. However, with their AEW contracts up relatively soon and their own golden history in WWE, the post is sure to stoke the fires of speculation.

AEW's Cash Wheeler has also posted the pic to his Instagram Story

Dax's partner Cash also posted the pic to his story, albeit without the caption. He has not been an active part of the podcast thus far. However, the podcast was still tagged in the pic, so he could also be promoting next week's episode.

Dax and Cash have shown no signs of going their separate ways, having cemented themselves as one of if not the world's best tag teams.

They did face one another in 2022, battling in what was described as a "one night only" clash between the partners. Dax defeated Cash to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

Do you think 'FTRKO' will reunite in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

