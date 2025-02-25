Nia Jax reacts to Saraya's (fka Paige) post amid AEW absence with a two-word message 

Nia Jax loves creating social media content, but she also seems to keep a close eye on her friends in AEW. Jax has sent a message to her former colleague and current roster star Saraya.

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion has been absent from AEW television programming for a few months. President and CEO Tony Khan granted her time off, but she has yet to return to the company.

Amidst her hiatus, Saraya posted a photo on her Instagram of her new look. The former Anti-Diva is sporting bangs, which are different from the long and wavy hair she usually has.

Saraya's new look attracted the attention of her former WWE colleague and associate, Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force dropped a two-word comment on the post to give her opinion.

"she’s bangin."

Nia Jax's response to Saraya's photo (Image via Saraya's Instagram)

Nia Jax has been a cornerstone for WWE women's division since her return in 2024

Nia Jax returned to WWE in 2024 after she had left the company a few years back. She made her comeback in the Women's Royal Rumble, which marked a strong start to her second tenure in the global juggernaut.

Moreover, the year 2024 proved to be highly successful for the member of the Anoa'i Family member. Jax won the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, earning herself a WWE Women's Championship match against Bayley at WWE SummerSlam. The Irresistible Force proved her dominance and dethroned The Role Model for the title.

Nia went on to hold the championship for a few months. However, her title reign came to an end at the hands of her former best friend, Tiffany Stratton. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to take the title away from her.

With the road to WrestleMania 41 underway, it remains to be seen if Jax will be able to find her path and earn a major spot at The Show of Shows this year.

