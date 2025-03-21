Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) defends top AEW star amid severe fan backlash: "He's been their guy"

Former WWE World Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) came to the defense of a top AEW star amid massive backlash. The star has been getting heat for his viral spot on Dynamite.

On Dynamite this week, Jon Moxley competed in a street fight against Cope (fka Edge) where he successfully defended his World title. However, a brutal spot where nails got stuck in Moxley's skin has got people talking.

Amid all the backlash, Nic Nemeth praised Moxley for going extra hardcore after reportedly driving 11 hours to the show. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the erstwhile Dolph Ziggler stated the following:

"Several people probably would've went above and beyond to make sure they got to their dates, to their shows, because this is a weird business where everyone is psychotic and doesn't ever wanna miss a date and never wants to disappoint a fan but this is another occasion where he's always doing something extra above hardcore."

Nic Nemeth further weighed in on how Jon Moxley has always been the star Tony Khan can depend on:

"Whatever you think of the storyline right now, that doesn't matter. The guy has been there through thick and thin for AEW, he's been their guy. When in doubt, when there's an injury, when there's an issue, when there's a problem, when anything is going wrong, it is a break glass in case of emergency and bring out Moxley to do something 'cause clearly he is one of those guys that would do anything." [1:29-2:09]

AEW World Championship match for Dynasty 2025 announced

After Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship by defeating Cope (fka Edge) in a brutal street fight on Dynamite, he is set for his next defense at Dynasty on April 6. Moxley will be up against Swerve Strickland, who won the opportunity by defeating Ricochet at Revolution 2025.

It remains to be seen if Jon Moxley finally loses the World title to Swerve Strickland at Dynasty.

