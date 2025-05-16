Nic Nemeth says nobody will beat Mercedes Mone in AEW until ONE unseen match: "Could possibly main event"

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth made a huge claim about top AEW star Mercedes Mone. However, his statement had an exciting twist to the plot.

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in AEW and in women's wrestling around the world. The former WWE star is currently the TBS Champion and also holds the Rev Pro Undisputed British Women's Title. The CEO is on a path of rampage, and it seems very few can match up to her.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth stated that he did not see any AEW star defeating The CEO. However, he believed that current AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, would be the one to defeat the former WWE Women's Champion.

"It doesn't seem like to me personally that anyone's going to beat Mercedes because I really think there is money no matter what the situation is. Mercedes vs Toni, that's a great way to go and again a lot of times Mercedes was either behind the scenes doing promo or in the ring saying 'what's up Boston' or whatever it is and now you get her actually involved."

Furthermore, Nic Nemeth also talked about Mercedes Mone's upcoming match against Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing. He believed that the former Legit Boss would emerge victorious and win the Owen Cup to set up a match against Toni Storm, main eventing All In.

"She has most of those titles but now, she is involved in the division and now you are gonna hopefully see through like a catalyst of Jamie Hayter through the pieces that you setup and get into Mercedes vs Toni down the line. I'm sure the match with Hayter is going to be awesome, but I really think money is with Mercedes and that could possibly main event the entire show. - [21:16-22:37]

Nic Nemeth applauded AEW's direction in building up the women's division

In the same interview, Nic Nemeth also gave a positive response on AEW's creative direction for its women's division. The former WWE Superstar believed that they focused on building different talents and did not focus on one or two top stars, leading to them running out of options for marquee matches.

"Mercedes is a huge star, presented as such, Toni has been the go-to in there and everyone in between is in it ... they are all related to pieces, but also believable to be in their positions, so I love that you don't waste an entire division to build up one contender or one champion and then after their match, you are out of options. This is the opposite of that. This is having pieces and integration between several different moving parts in her and wanting to see where they are going towards- [23:53-24:21]

With the company continuing to elevate their female competitors, it will be exciting to see them break glass ceilings and kick down doors to become the main attractions for major shows moving forward.

