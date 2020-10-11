Nick Aldis reveals why he really didn't sign with AEW

Nick Aldis is one of the better pro-wrestlers not working in AEW or WWE. As the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, his value has only increased in the industry. It's not that far-fetched to think that AEW tried to sign him when the company was starting to come together in 2019.

As many remember, Nick Aldis lost the NWA World Heavyweight title to Cody Rhodes at All In in 2018. Cody would then drop the title back to Aldis at the NWA 70th Anniversary show, and he has held the title since.

Aldis has revealed that AEW did try to sign him, but he felt obligated to NWA. In an interview with Keepin' it 100, Aldis gave another reason for his decision not to sign with AEW.

Nick Aldis said that the money AEW offered was not good enough

Nick Aldis told the Keepin' it 100 crew that he had talks back in January 2019, and asked for a deal where he could appear in both NWA and AEW. At the time, Tony Khan wanted an exclusive deal. He said:

"We had a long conversation, and he (Tony Khan) trusted me. Because he told me then that they had the deal with TNT and it was starting in the fall and all these things ending up happening. He trusted me enough and I respected that in the professionalism in telling me all these things. And look, keeping it 100, If the money had been right, I would have to go. You know what I mean. I would have to..It's great to have passion, it's great, you know, to really believe in what you're doing but ultimately, if the money was too good to be true. It was a fine offer but.."

Nick Aldis has said that NWA owner Billy Corgen didn't actually have a problem with him talking the call with Tony Khan, or WWE for that matter. Aldis said that Corgen understands the possibility of him leaving exists if the money was too good to turn down.

While Nick Aldis said that Tony Khan wanted him to be exclusive to AEW, Thunder Rosa's recent appearances on Dynamite have offered a new dynamic that didn't exist before. Aldis' rivalry with Cody was one of the highlights of 2018, and it's a conversation that has never gone away.

It would be interesting to see if Aldis shows up on AEW Dynamite in the coming days.

