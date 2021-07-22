Nick Gage posts a heartfelt message after his AEW debut

GCW World Champion Nick Gage made a stunning debut during Night Two of the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite.

Earlier in the show, Chris Jericho faced Shawn Spears as the first chapter of the 'Five Labors of Jericho.' There was an added stipulation in the match to favor The Chairman as he was allowed to use chairs in their bout. Spears seized advantage of the stipulation and brutally assaulted Chris Jericho with chair shots. But the durability of the Demo God helped him survive the wrath. Jericho eventually picked up the win by delivering a vicious Judas Effect.

Following the match, MJF confronted Chris Jericho from a distance. The Salt of the Earth then introduced Nick Gage to the AEW universe. The Deathmatch wrestling legend received a warm reception from fans in attendance. MJF announced that Nick Gage would be Chris Jericho's next opponent as part of the 'Five Labors of Jericho.'

The news quickly sparked a buzz among the wrestling section of the world, with fans expressing their excitement over the match.

Nick Gage opened up on his first appearance in AEW last night. Taking to Twitter, Nick Gage posted a heartfelt note, stating that he has nothing left in the world except the fans. He added that the fans are his family in his tweet:

"Thanks everybody i got nothing new to say that i havent already told you. I do this sh*t for my fans its real i mean it i got no family your all i got left in this world and only reason im still here.its GCW and MDK all f**kin day this ones for the gang i love you guys lets fn go," Nick Gage said.

Nick Gage will have his first match with the company in the upcoming Fight For The Fallen special episode of AEW Dynamite next week.

AEW's Chris Jericho announces the return of his Painmaker persona

Moments after MJF introduced Nick Gage, the company announced that the match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage will now have a No Rules stipulation.

Chris Jericho, via backstage interview, appeared in his sadistic Painmaker gimmick. Chris Jericho stated that if MJF can bring some violent wrestlers to face him, it makes sense for him to bring back his most intimidating persona.

