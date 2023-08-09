Nick Jackson vents frustration after AEW cut "some stuff" from a recent high-profile match

Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks recently have made some startling revelations about the AEW Blood & Guts match 2023.

This year's Blood & Guts match had everything from thumbtacks to a nailbed which saw The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi) defeat the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac. The bout had some high-flying and devastating wrestling spots, but apparently, some spots were cut.

Speaking on the latest episode of Swerve City podcast, Nick and Matt Jackson revealed that there was supposed to be a lot more than what the audience saw.

"There’s some moments though [when I’m still wrapped up in wrestling], even like, I wanna say it was Blood & Guts. We had to take the match home quick," said Nick.

Matt Jackson went on to reveal that they had to cut some spots due to time issues, and Hangman Page was not happy about it. Nick further added he wanted to be the best match.

"And I'm like, 'Dang it! That wasn't the best match! I wanted this to be the best match!' And Matt's like, 'Are we all healthy?' I'm like, 'Yeah.' 'Can we walk?' 'Yeah.' I was like, 'Oh, you're right,'" added Nick. [H/T PostWrestling]

The Elite was not on the "same page" about re-signing with AEW, says former champion

During the same podcast, the Young Bucks revealed that even their re-signing with the AEW was a matter of discussion, and sometimes, the faction members were not on the same page.

"We didn’t know, I don’t read any of it, but I know [people] are thinking oh, how surprising The Elite re-signed. Bro, we didn’t even know if we were going to re-sign… we all negotiated together as a team. The votes did not line up every time, there were a lot of emotions in the last year, as the world knows, so one day this person’s voting to leave, this person’s voting to go. We weren’t even on the same page the whole time," said Matt Jackson. [H/T:WrestleTalk]

But until The Young Bucks are with the AEW and at the crossroads with the BCC, fans will always want them back in the ring for one more super-entertaining match.

Do you want to see Blackpool Combat Club face The Elite again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here