5 Early predictions for AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts 2023 - WWE veteran returns as a heel, Jon Moxley's huge swerve, Mercedes Mone confronts top star

AEW is pivoting towards its next marquee event, Blood and Guts. The stipulation match is set to take place on the July 19th episode of Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following a beatdown on The Elite, Blackpool Combat Club leader Jon Moxley announced that the two warring factions would settle the score once and for all in the steel cage.

While the Blood and Guts match will most likely headline the show, Tony Khan will surely pad out the rest of the card with significant matches and potential surprises as well. Here are 5 early predictions for the July event.

#5. Jeff Hardy returns as a heel

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Hardy is unable to get into Canada due to his arrests, and was written off of television as a result for the time being.



Jeff Hardy won't be on AEW TV for a while. He's not going to be performing on AEW TV during their trip to Canada. Hardy is unable to get into Canada due to his arrests, and was written off of television as a result for the time being.

Jeff Hardy wasn't able to travel to Canada due to his criminal record, which caused him to miss the last few AEW shows. His brother, Matt, revealed on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, that The Charismatic Enigma is currently taking his quest for sobriety more seriously.

As a way for him to avoid performing daredevil moves, it would make sense for Jeff to turn heel and focus on character work instead. After all, he has had experience working as a heel in IMPACT. Perhaps with emphasis on his Willow persona, he could follow in Broken Matt's footsteps and portray a gimmick instead of putting his body on the line.

#4. Jamie Hayter returns to confront Toni Storm

Jamie Hayter has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since she was defeated by Toni Storm at Double or Nothing 2023. After being jumped by members of The Outcasts, it would make sense for the British wrestler to seek revenge on the Australian.

With Storm successfully defending her Women's Championship against Willow Nightingale at Forbidden Door, she would be looking for new challengers heading into Blood and Guts. It would be the perfect time for Hayter to return and rekindle her feud with the champ.

#3. Jon Moxley leaves the Blackpool Combat Club

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's long-time friendship has been severely tested in recent weeks as they find themselves on opposite sides in the war between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

The Mad King has made his disdain for BCC member Claudio Castagnoli public. It is believed to have stemmed from an issue they had during their CHIKARA days. This has caused a wedge between Mox and Kingston, which led Renee Paquette, Moxley's real-life wife, to throw an ultimatum at the duo.

This could possibly lead to the former Shield member walking out on the faction at Blood and Guts and making amends with Eddie. Alternatively, perhaps the likes of Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson could oust Mox for siding with Kingston leading to a feud between the BCC members.

#2. Kota Ibushi signs with AEW

Kyon @MorphGin There's no match that deserves to main event All In more than Kenny Omega vs Kota Ibushi. These two guys legendary saga is directly influential for the modern pro wrestling landscape and the formation of the aew. This rematch needs to be the celebration of that.

Kota Ibushi's New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract expired on February 1st, and fans have speculated whether he would link up with Tony Khan's promotion. Given the history he shares with Kenny Omega, his former tag team partner, the move seems inevitable.

In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi made it clear he only wants to wrestle in AEW once a month until his wrestling school in Japan is established. Therefore, he doesn't have to be overused. A surprise debut at Blood and Guts with Ibushi helping The Elite should suffice. Here's hoping it could eventually lead to a rivalry between the former Golden Lovers.

#1. Mercedes Mone makes her AEW debut

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado

Phew ‍ not how I dreamed for tonight to go.

I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.

I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.

Moné



Phew not how I dreamed for tonight to go. I'm so sorry and I love you guys so much. I'm gonna heal and be back better than ever. Moné

Mercedes Moné suffered a legitimate ankle injury and was unable to claim the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, as she was beaten by AEW star Willow Nightingale a few months ago.

This apparently affected plans for The Boss to wrestle at Forbidden Door. Tony Khan is reportedly interested in bringing the former WWE Superstar into the company regardless.

While the former Sasha Banks used to be Saraya's rival in WWE, perhaps they could form an alliance in AEW as part of The Outcasts. The duo could rule AEW with an iron fist as outsiders destroying the homegrown talent.

