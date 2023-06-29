Create

Former WWE Women's Champion could debut in AEW at Blood and Guts to confront Saraya (fka Paige)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 29, 2023 21:03 IST
Will Saraya face a former WWE champion at Blood and Guts?
Saraya is a fomer WWE Superstar

Saraya has not been part of a notable feud in recent weeks. However, the arrival of a former WWE Women's champion may lead to her next rivalry in AEW.

The former champion in question is Mercedes Moné. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion last year, she has mostly been active in the Japanese pro wrestling scene. Her last match was with Willow Nightingale, where she suffered a legitimate ankle injury and was defeated by the AEW star for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

Tony Khan is reportedly interested in hiring the former WWE Superstar for his company. Given Moné's current free-agent status, a massive signing may soon be in the cards. If she does join AEW, Saraya could easily be her first target for a feud.

The two former WWE names have plenty of history dating back to their time in NXT. According to the aforementioned report, a renewal of their rivalry was possible before Forbidden Door II. While that ship may have sailed, the rivalry could still start at the upcoming Blood and Guts event in AEW. The show will take place on July 19, 2023.

Blood and Guts on Rampage??????? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/88hPXpvBiR

The former WWE Divas Champion has expressed her desire to participate in an AEW Blood and Guts match

While Saraya has only had a few matches in Tony Khan's company so far, she is interested in competing in an intense Blood and Guts bout soon.

On The Mark Hoke Show, Saraya stated the following about her desire to compete in the grueling contest:

"It's going to be great, I feel that's the match people are waiting for. I want to do Blood & Guts. I was expecting to do all these different things. Maybe that's the next thing on the pay-per-view, and this is a small taste. I don't know what the plan is. I don't know what's going to happen in Vegas." [H/T Fightful]
They deserve everything. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/aQt5XbQLGa

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Divas Champion in AEW.

Do you want to see Saraya and Mercedes Moné face off again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
