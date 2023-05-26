Top female AEW star wants to compete in a Blood and Guts match 

As of late, the AEW women's division has been revolving around one single feud, The Outcasts, consisting of Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho, going against the Originals, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter. The Outcasts have been going after any superstar that has stood in their way.

The Originals and the Outcasts were supposed to collide on the May 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, but Hayter was not cleared to compete, thus causing the need to postpone the match.

Heading into Double or Nothing pay-per-view, however, there is no scheduled match to put this entire feud to rest, but Toni Storm of the Outcasts will challenge Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship this Sunday.

On the recent Mark Hoke Show, Saraya said that she was excited about this trios contest. The former Divas Champion further stated that a match she and the fans alike are looking forward to is a Blood and Guts match and that this may be done along the road after the title match at AEW Double or Nothing.

"It's going to be great, I feel that's the match people are waiting for. I want to do Blood & Guts. I was expecting to do all these different things. Maybe that's the next thing on the pay-per-view and this is a small taste. I don't know what the plan is. I don't know what's going to happen in Vegas." [H/T Fightful]

If this is the case, then this months-long feud is not over, and we may see its culmination at a pay-per-view further down the road.

AEW star Saraya is interested in a rematch with former WWE Women's Champion

When asked about her early retirement from WWE in 2018, Saraya revealed how the entire situation also affected Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) mental health. Banks was her opponent the day she re-aggravated her neck injury, which forced her previous retirement.

It has been years since the unfortunate occurrence, and the former NXT Women's Champion mentioned how she is willing to go against Mercedes Moné in the ring once more, but only if she has the go-signal from her.

While talking to the New York Post, Saraya gave her thoughts on a possible match between her and the former RAW Women's Champion.

"That's only if Mercedes [Mone] would want to do that. I would want to do whatever she's comfortable with. That [Saraya's injury] really affected her mental health and I would want her to go through with that. I'm not saying she said no or anything like that. I'm just thinking about how I would feel."

Mercedes Moné is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and it remains to be seen whether the blockbuster match will eventually happen somewhere down the line or not.

Will the fans get to see the two superstars in the ring together once more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

