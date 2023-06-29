Renee Paquette teases getting involved in Jon Moxley's renewed feud on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite took an unexpected turn when Renee Paquette, a member of the broadcast team, got involved during a heated confrontation between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Mox and Kingston's long-time friendship has been tested in recent weeks due to the former AEW World Champion's relationship with fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli, a man Eddie Kingston has had issues with since their days in Chikara.

The growing tension between the former best friends is getting to Paquette, Moxley's real-life wife. After The Blue-Eyed Bandit's show-opening bout against Tomohiro Ishii on Dynamite, the backstage reporter was seen confronting her husband about his ongoing friction with Kingston, who later appeared to join the argument.

Paquette told off Moxley and Kingston, possibly teasing a bigger role in this storyline going forward. One would expect that she would side with her husband should matters escalate, but fans will be more intrigued to see whether this leads to her in-ring debut down the line.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's friendship in AEW

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley admitted to not trusting many people in the AEW locker room. That is why their on-screen friendship captured the hearts of so many around the world.

Kingston even went as far as to aid Moxley in his feud with then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega during the empty arena era. Most notably, The Mad King rushed to the ring to protect his ally following the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, although the explosion did not go according to plan.

Nonetheless, this helped cement their friendship and portray how close the two men were to the audience. That is why their current falling out is so heartbreaking to see.

Fans will hope that the two can amicably sort out their differences and get back on the same page. However, it is more likely that the fan favorites will collide in the ring sometime soon.

