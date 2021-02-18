Renee Paquette reacts to AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match announcement

Renee Paquette doesn't seem thrilled after Kenny Omega announced the stipulation of his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley teamed up with Ray Fenix and Lance Archer to take on Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade. A Paradigm Shift resulted in a big victory for Moxley's team, but he didn't have the last laugh. Suddenly, The Good Brothers attacked Moxley and held him as Kenny Omega approached the former AEW World Champion.

Omega revealed that he will be giving Moxley his rematch at AEW Revolution, but the contest will be an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. Soon after, Renee Paquette took to Twitter to react to Kenny's announcement. Check out her tweet below:

Renee Paquette isn't a fan of Jon Moxley going too far in the ring

Renee Paquette has made it clear on multiple occasions that she doesn't like it when Jon Moxley puts his body on the line during big-time matches.

Back in 2019, Moxley revealed after a G1 Climax Tournament match that Renee Paquette wouldn't be happy with how things went down. At one point during the match, Tomohiro Ishii executed a dive on an unconscious Moxley, who was placed on a table.

"My wife is going to be so mad at me. She hates tables and s—. It’s all Ishii’s fault. He started the whole thing anyway."

Jon Moxley has been putting his body on the line for years on end at this point. Renee Paquette has always supported him, but that doesn't deter the fact that it isn't easy for her to watch his matches on certain occasions.

AEW Revolution will emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 7, 2021. It is safe to say that Paquette will have a tough time watching the entirety of Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega.

Are you looking forward to the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Moxley and Omega at AEW Revolution? Sound off.