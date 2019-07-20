NJPW News: Jon Moxley explains why Renee Young will be mad over his recent match

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 831 // 20 Jul 2019, 11:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Young and Moxley

What's the story?

Jon Moxley recently defeated Tomohiro Ishii in the G1 Climax, after hitting his opponent with the Death Rider.

Moxley later stated that his wife Renee Young will be mad at him over a brutal table spot during the match, adding that she hates violent spots involving tables and other outside weapons.

In case you didn't know...

Mere days after making his thunderous debut at All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing, Jon Moxley debuted in NJPW and defeated Juice Robinson to capture the IWGP United States title. Later, it was announced that Moxley will be a part of this year's G1 Climax Tournament.

As of this moment, Moxley has secured three straight wins in the tournament, with wins over Taichi, Jeff Cobb, and now Tomohiro Ishii. Moxley's third match received enormous hype, and it lived up to the same. The two wrestlers engaged in a hard-hitting brawl, with Moxley eventually bringing weapons into the mix.

Soon after, Moxley took out a table from under the ring. This didn't end well for him though, as Ishii knocked him unconscious and placed him on the table. A dive on the fallen Moxley resulted in one of the coolest moments of the match, but that wasn't enough for Moxley to be put down, as the former WWE Superstar made a comeback in the final moments of the match and hit the Death Rider on his opponent to win the bout.

The heart of the matter

The post-match conference saw Moxley talking about the match, and how his wife Renee Young wouldn't be thrilled one bit at what happened during the contest. According to Moxley, Young isn't a fan of spots involving tables and other weapons that could cause serious harm to the body.

My wife is going to be so mad at me. She hates tables and s—. It’s all Ishii’s fault. He started the whole thing anyway.

What's next?

Moxley is looking to pick up another win over Shingo Takagi on Wednesday.

Do you think Moxley will end up winning the whole thing?