"Wary of him" - Renee Paquette reveals her mom's initial reaction to dating 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Renee Paquette is best known for her time with WWE, and most notably during her time with the promotion, she met her husband, AEW's Jon Moxley. Paquette recently recalled her mother's initial reaction to dating Moxley and how she was wary of the star.

Moxley's reputation for being brutal began before his tenure in WWE, where he created the Purveyor of Violence character. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, he returned to the Independent circuit and, most notably, still wrestles with GCW, which is known for its "death matches."

During her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette recalled her mother's first reaction after stumbling on Jon Moxley's pre-WWE promos.

"She really doesn’t know anything about who Jon Moxley and or at the time, Dean Ambrose was. So when I’m telling her that I’m dating this guy, and she starts looking him up. Then she stumbles upon Jon Moxley, and I remember she called me or she texted me and she was like, wary of him."

Paquette continued, revealing that her mother absolutely adores Jon Moxley today.

"And I was like, Mom, it’s fine, like don’t sweat it. But now it’s so funny because my mom is so obsessed with Jon, my mom loves Jon more than she loves me, I can almost guarantee you that. My mom got a Mox tattoo. Yeah, I did not see that in my, in my bingo cards.” (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently criticized Jon Moxley's in-ring work

While AEW fans seem to love Moxley's brutality in-ring, he's drawn some criticism from veterans of the industry. Some of the star's online detractors have also pointed out how often he bleeds in his matches, and it seems that Bret Hart agrees.

During a now-deleted interview with HN Live, the WWE legend took a major shot at AEW and even advised fans to turn off the television when Moxley starts bleeding.

“AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction. With all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close-up on TV. This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off." (H/T: WWFOldSchool)

It remains to be seen if Jon Moxley will take any of the criticism seriously since his gimmick revolves around being brutal. Either way, fans seem to love the star, and many still call him the "Heart and Soul of AEW."

