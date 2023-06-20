Update on Jeff Hardy's wrestling future outside AEW

Jeff Hardy has been back in AEW for just over two months at the time of writing. Meanwhile, there has been an update on his future outside of the promotion.

One of the perks of working for All Elite Wrestling is that stars can work a select amount of dates for some of the company's international partners, including AAA and NJPW. Many talents are also permitted to perform for some independent promotions.

On his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff's brother stated that The Charismatic Enigma only wants to wrestle for AEW and intends to scale back on the number of signings he does.

“Jeff [Hardy] doesn’t wrestle on the indie scene right now. Jeff doesn’t want to wrestle on indies. He only wants to wrestle on AEW right now. He’s open [to] doing signings and [wrestle] cons and stuff like that, but he only wants to do two a month. He’s really put his foot down with that and I respect that, and I’m cool with that,” said Matt. [11:36 - 11:51]

Jeff's main focus outside of wrestling is seemingly maintaining his sobriety following his arrest in June 2022.

Since returning to action, Jeff Hardy has wrestled four matches in AEW, winning all of them. However, only two of the matches have been televised, the "Final Deletion" bout on the May 5, 2023, edition of Rampage and a trios contest against Ethan Page and The Gunns on the Buy-In before Double or Nothing.

Jeff Hardy will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite

The upcoming edition of Dynamite on June 21 is set to be eventful, given it's the final episode of the Wednesday night show before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. It will also feature Jeff Hardy's first match on the show since May 2022.

Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt will be in action as they take on The Gunns in a tag team match. Given that The Gunns were the AEW World Tag Team Champions not too long ago and that The Hardys are still unbeaten since Jeff's return, the match could have championship implications.

Elsewhere on the show, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will team up with NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki for a trios match against Action Andretti, AR Fox, and Darius Martin. Kris Statlander will defend her TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, and Adam Cole will address the crowd.

On top of all of this, Jeff Jarrett will take on Mark Briscoe in a "Concession Stand Brawl." Ahead of Forbidden Door, NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. will team up with Daniel Garcia to take on Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata.

