Nick Khan vs. Tony Khan net worth comparison

AEW President Tony Khan has emerged as one of the most notable businessmen in recent years. By now, everyone is aware that he is the son of billionaire entrepreneur, Shahid Khan. Considering the family's moneyed background, it explains the emergence of All Elite Wrestling and its swift success.

Not just that, but having considerable pay-per-view buy-rates and television ratings, Tony Khan has managed to turn his promotion into a profitable one. Given the company's rapid growth, Mr. Khan has often claimed that there is only room for one 'Khan' in the business, which is himself.

It's worth recalling that he used this quote to take a dig at WWE President Nick Khan. Speaking of both the Khans, one would wonder where they stand against each other in net worth comparison.

After some research, we found an enormous gap in the net worth of the presidents of the respective promotions. Nick Khan earns a base salary of $1.2 million per year, as per Wikibiography.in. However, the WWE President may make more than the reported income, considering he can partake in WWE’s Discretionary Bonus Plan.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan has an estimated net worth of $7 Billion, which is surprisingly three times the net worth of Vince McMahon. It is possible that Tony Khan may be earning more or less, depending on several investments made outside of All Elite Wrestling.

Regardless, Tony Khan's hefty income explains the reasoning behind his investment in stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

Tony Khan recently made a buzzworthy announcement regarding the AEW Rampage show

- Tony Khan appeared on the Rasslin Podcast



#AEW The Dec 22nd episode of Dynamite and the following Rampage will have Holiday Bash theme. Rampage will air on Sat Dec 25 as a Christmas special instead of Friday.- Tony Khan appeared on the Rasslin Podcast #AEW Dynamite #AEW Rampage The Dec 22nd episode of Dynamite and the following Rampage will have Holiday Bash theme. Rampage will air on Sat Dec 25 as a Christmas special instead of Friday.- Tony Khan appeared on the Rasslin Podcast #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/tH7Q045PaI

AEW President Tony Khan has some exciting plans for the AEW Universe at this year's Christmas festival. He recently announced that AEW Rampage would air on Saturday night, instead of its usual slot on Friday:

“Like I said we’ll have, you know, we’ll be on Long Island, we’ll be do Winter is Coming in Dallas, a Holiday Bash in Greensboro across Dynamite and Rampage, which is a special Christmas night Rampage. We’re not gonna have Friday night, Christmas Eve. Rampage is gonna end up being on Saturday night on Christmas, which is fun. We’ll have some great wrestling on Christmas for everybody.” (h/t: WrestleZone)

The AEW owner undoubtedly plans to end 2021 on a high note. It will be interesting to see if he pulls off some shocking swerves just like he did last year by bringing in Sting.

What do you make of the net worth comparison between Tony Khan and Nick Khan? Sound off in the comments section below.

